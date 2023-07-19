DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2023

Six FC men wounded in Peshawar suicide bombing

Manzoor Ali Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 07:55am
PESHAWAR: Bomb Disposal Unit personnel collect evidence from the site of an attack on a Frontier Corps vehicle, on Tuesday. —Shahbaz Butt / White Star
PESHAWAR: Bomb Disposal Unit personnel collect evidence from the site of an attack on a Frontier Corps vehicle, on Tuesday. —Shahbaz Butt / White Star

PESHAWAR: Six Fron­tier Corps (FC) men were injured when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying the paramilitary personnel in Hayatabad on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

SP Cantonment Circle Waqas Rafiq told reporters that it was a suicide attack which targeted the vehicle passing through Phase-II of the posh residential area. He said that the injured personnel had been shifted to hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Khan said that the blast appeared to be a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. However, he added that they were investigating the attack from “different angles”.

SSP Khan said that the police were already on high alert ahead of Muhar­ram and were carrying out search operations to avert any untoward incident. Besides, he said, police have also deployed personnel at the entry and exit points of the city.

A source told Dawn that an estimated 20-25 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the bombing. “High explosives packed in a CNG cylinder were kept in the back of the car which was rammed into the pickup from behind,” he said.

He said that since the explosives were packed in the rear of the car, the blast thrust was in the opposite direction of where the FC vehicle was heading, which resulted in fewer casualties. The source said that the bomber’s body was recovered nearly intact and he appeared to be in his late thirties.

Mulla Qasim, a spokesperson for a new group calling itself Tehreek Jihad Pakistan (TJP) in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack. However, a senior official insisted that there was no such group and pinned the attack on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which was purportedly using a pseudonym to deflect mounting pressure on Afghan Taliban.

In January this year, a devastating suicide attack targeting the mosque at the city’s police headquarters resulted in the killing of more than 80 cops while scores were injured.

CM seeks report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan condemned the Hayatabad suicide attack and directed the senior police officials to submit a detailed report.

Awami National Party (ANP) KP president Aimal Wali Khan also condemned the attack. In a statement, he said that with the Muharram just around the corner, the attack raised a question mark over the security arrangements.

He said that those who played the drama of talks with militants were responsible for the uptick in militancy.

A day earlier, corps commanders of the Pakistan Army blamed Kabul for the uptick in militancy, saying that safe havens and liberty of action, along with the latest weapons available to militants from Afghanistan enabled them to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...
Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...