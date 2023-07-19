DAWN.COM Logo

67 clerics banned from entering Attock

Our Correspondent Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 07:13am

TAXILA: The district administration of Attock has imposed a 90-day ban on 67 firebrand clerics to enter the district in order to maintain peace during Muharram.

Speaking at a meeting of the district ulema board and peace committee on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Rao Atif Raza said that the administration had banned the entry of all religious leaders habitual of delivering hate speeches in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Barcheema, members of the peace committee and others.

All traditional licence-holder processions and other rallies would be allowed during Muharram but organisers were bound to inform the district administration before taking out processions.

Mr Raza appealed to the ulema and religious scholars of all sects to work together to maintain religious harmony during the month.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

