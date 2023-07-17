DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 17, 2023

‘Sole’ control of inflation

Fatima S Attarwala Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 08:33am
— Fatima S Attarwala
— Fatima S Attarwala

Women appear to be frugal in Pakistan. They are estimated to buy four to six pairs of footwear per year, compared to the global average of eight-10 pairs, according to TDAP. Men buy one to two pair in Pakistan, whereas 2-4 pairs of footwear are purchased by men worldwide.

Given PBS’s calculations of an average price of Bata sandals, a Pakistani woman spends roughly Rs3,000-4,000 a year on footwear and men spend about Rs1,600-3,300.

The price of a pair of female sandals have increased a relatively modest 84pc compared to the 234pc jump for men, since 2012. Fluctuations in leather prices influences the tag on male sandals since it is more commonly used in footwear for men.

Still, given average household incomes for 2012 (Rs22,000) and 2023 (Rs45,000), spending on footwear has remained maintained around 1pc of annual expenses.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 17th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...
Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...