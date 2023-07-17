‘Sole’ control of inflation

Women appear to be frugal in Pakistan. They are estimated to buy four to six pairs of footwear per year, compared to the global average of eight-10 pairs, according to TDAP. Men buy one to two pair in Pakistan, whereas 2-4 pairs of footwear are purchased by men worldwide.

Given PBS’s calculations of an average price of Bata sandals, a Pakistani woman spends roughly Rs3,000-4,000 a year on footwear and men spend about Rs1,600-3,300.

The price of a pair of female sandals have increased a relatively modest 84pc compared to the 234pc jump for men, since 2012. Fluctuations in leather prices influences the tag on male sandals since it is more commonly used in footwear for men.

Still, given average household incomes for 2012 (Rs22,000) and 2023 (Rs45,000), spending on footwear has remained maintained around 1pc of annual expenses.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 17th, 2023