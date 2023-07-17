Hamza bows out in semis at World U-21 Snooker

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Hamza Ilyas’ valiant run in the IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship came to a halt in the semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Widau here on Saturday.

Despite a gritty performance, the 17-year-old missed out on the final as Widau secured the victory with a final scoreline of 5-4.

The encounter started with Widau taking an early lead, dominating the first set with a score of 73-26. In the second frame, Widau continued to assert his dominance, amassing a 43-point lead while Hamza struggled to find his rhythm, leading to a 83-16 victory for the German player. Despite the setback, Hamza won the following frame 61-59 to keep his hopes alive.

The see-saw battle continued, with both players vying for every opportunity to gain an advantage. Widau managed to restore his two-frame lead as he won the fourth frame 58-50, but Hamza mounted a spirited comeback to level the frames at 3-3.

The tension reached its peak in the seventh frame as Widau secured a dominant 82-8 victory, putting immense pressure on Hamza. However, the Pakistani player remained undeterred, emerging victorious in the penultimate frame 59-22 and setting the stage for a thrilling final frame.

In the decisive moment, Widau showcased his composure and skill, ultimately triumphing 55-9 in the finale.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2023