All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic’s long Wimbledon reign

Reuters Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 11:16pm
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 16. — Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner’s trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK on July 16. — AFP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after winning the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK on July 16. — Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men’s tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic’s long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon’s Centre Court for a decade but on Sunday he finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

After the 20-year-old had broken for a 2-1 lead in the fifth set with a stupendous passing shot winner, Djokovic’s racket felt the full force of his anger as he smashed it against the wooden net post to leave it in a mangled mess.

That earned Djokovic a second warning in the match, with the Serb also being cautioned earlier for taking too much time to launch into his serves.

But all that distraction failed to throw an inspired Alcaraz off course as he became the youngest man in 37 years to win the gilded Challenge Cup after Djokovic scooped a forehand into the net, leaving the Spaniard to collapse onto his back in his moment of triumph.

