FC official’s family injured in attack in Balochistan’s Kalat

QUETTA: Five members of a family of an official of the Frontier Corps were injured when rockets were fired by suspected militants at an FC fort in the Kalat area on Friday night.

Officials said on Saturday that unidentified miscreants fired three rockets at the FC fort located on the Quetta-Karachi national highway from a nearby village. One of the rockets landed inside the residential area of the fort.

“The rocket exploded in the house of an FC official, injuring five members of the family,” a senior Levies official said.

Two other rockets landed and exploded in an abandoned area, causing no loss.

The FC and police personnel took the injured — two women and three children — to the district hospital in Kalat. Later, they were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The children were identified as Mohammad Aliyan, Fatima and Humaira.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace out the miscreants involved in the attack.

