BNP-M observes strike against poor law, order in Wadh

Saleem Shahid Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 07:06am
BNP strike Shops are closed as several markets in Quetta remained deserted during the strike, called by BNP-M, on Friday —PPI
QUETTA: A strike was observed in the provincial capital and other parts of Balochistan on Friday on the call of the opposition Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in protest against the poor law and order situation in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district.

The BNP-M leadership gave the call for the strike against what it called free movement of armed groups and deteriorating law and order situation in the Wadh area, the native town of BNP President Akhtar Mengal.

In Quetta, markets and shopping malls and other business centres remained closed and vehicular traffic was also thin in response to the strike call.

The strike was also obse­r­­ved in Kalat, Wadh, Mas­tung, Dera Murad Jamali, Usta Muhammad, Sibi, Noshki, Dera Allahyar, Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, Kharan, Hub, Bela, Dhadar and some other towns.

Heavy contingents of police and personnel of Levies Force were deployed in the provincial capital and its surrounding areas and other cities and towns to ensure law and order in the province.

No untoward incident was reported from any area of the province during the strike.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

