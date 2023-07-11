Two killed in firing on car of minister’s nephew in Quetta

QUETTA: Two persons, including a Levies official, were killed and a child was injured when unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle of a nephew Sardar Israr Tareen, of the federal Minister for defence production on Monday night.

Sardar Shahzed Tareen, the minister’s nephew, was not present in the vehicle when it was attacked in the Pishin stop area.

Police said the unknown armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons on the vehicle, killing a Levies guard and another person.

Mr Shahzed was also travelling in the vehicle but he dropped at a car showroom. His guard and servant were going to his home in the Modal Town area when they were targeted.

Police shifted the bodies and the injured child to Civil Hospital. “Both the victims had received multiple bullet injuries that caused their instant death,” police quoted hospital officials as saying.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023