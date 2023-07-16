Man arrested for impersonating intelligence official in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a man pretending to be a member of a secret agency from the Hayatabad Township of the provincial capital here on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the city police, the accused person, Ibrahim, a resident of Bannu district, was arrested from Abaseen Market of Hayatabad Township’s phase-3.

The statement added that multiple cards of the secret agencies were recovered from his possession.

“Liquor and many fake cards were also recovered from Ibrahim,” the statement quoted superintendent of the police cantonment Waqas Rafiq as saying.

It added that a case had been registered against the accused person, and he was being investigated from different angles.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023