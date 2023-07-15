DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs9, high-speed diesel by Rs7

Dawn.com Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 11:00pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Saturday. — PTV screengrab
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Saturday. — PTV screengrab

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced a reduction of Rs9 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs7 per litre in that of high-speed diesel (HSD) for the next fortnight.

The new price of petrol is Rs253 per litre and Rs253.5 per litre for HSD.

The finance minister did not announce any changes in the price of kerosene oil or light diesel oil.

Dar said that there was a reduction in the price of one fuel product and an increase in the others in the international markets in the last 15 days, without specifying which products he was referring to.

He said the appreciation in the value of the rupee had compensated for the price increase of these products.

Dar added that since the government had already passed on a portion of the petroleum development levy (PDL) to the masses in the fuel prices announced on July 1, it had decided not to make any increase with respect to the levy this time.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants us to grant as much relief as we can [to the people] so we are not doing any change in the PDL.”

On July 1, the government hiked the HSD rpice by Rs7.5 per litre to Rs260.5 and kept the petrol price unchanged at Rs262 per litre.

He had said the decision to increase the HSD price was made considering the rising prices of petroleum products in the international market at the time.

At the same time, the finance min­ister had said that the Oil and Gas Reg­ulatory Authority had made efforts to minimise the burden of price increases on the masses.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...