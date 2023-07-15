DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Binance sacks over 1,000 employees

Reuters Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 09:57am

WASHINGTON: Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves.

Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.

US regulators last month sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a “web of deception”.

Binance has said it would defend itself “vigorously”.

More employees were laid off this week, according to former employees, who said customer-service workers were heavily affected.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...