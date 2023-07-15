DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

SC to hear Musharraf’s 2013 poll plea on July 17, five months after his death

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Five months after the death of former president Pervez Musharraf, the Supreme Court has fixed Monday (July 17) for hearing his plea he had filed against the rejection of his nomination papers for a National Assembly seat of Kasur in the 2013 general elections.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi will take up the matter.

In 2013, the nomination papers of former president and retired general Pervez Musharraf were rejected for the National Assembly constituency NA-139, Kasur, by the returning officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after his opponent Advocate Javed Kasuri objected the former president’s nomination papers on six different grounds.

One of the objections stated that the candidate did not meet the criteria as enunciated under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution which deal with qualifications and disqualifications of a candidate to become a member of the National Assembly.

Consequently, the returning officer had declared the former army chief ineligible to contest the elections from NA-139 seat.

Then the ECP had debarred him from the polls in Kasur in view of different court cases filed against him for violating the country’s Constitu­tion several times.

Mr Musharraf had approached the Supreme Court and challenged the rejection of his nomination papers by RO in the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...