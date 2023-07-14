DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

Quaid-i-Azam University issues show-cause notice to students over Holi celebrations

Sanaullah Khan Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 11:05pm

Quaid-i-Azam University has issued a show-cause notice to some of its students for celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi without taking prior permission, it emerged on Friday.

The development comes a month after the Higher Education Commission (HEC), in a letter, controversially took exception to Holi being celebrated at the university.

The letter, written by HEC Executive Directive Dr Shaista Sohail, had triggered criticism across the country and was later withdrawn.

The university’s show-cause notice, available with Dawn.com, was issued on July 12 and said the students on June 12 from 3pm to 8pm were reported to have been involved in celebrating, organising and participating in the festival without prior permission and approval of the university or its event management committee.

“Despite advice/instructions by the university security staff, you refused to stop playing loud music and forcefully continue this function which caused unpleasant/uncomfortable environment for others,” the notice reads.

It added that the students had also violated public morals, indulged in acts which might have caused insult or physical injury to other university residents, defied the university’s authority and obstructed the university’s functioning.

The notice directed the students to appear before the disciplinary committee on July 18 (Tuesday) at 12:30pm along with a written response to the accusations against them.

It added that failure to appear before the committee would be construed as “you have nothing to say” and the disciplinary committee would take a decision as per the evidence and record available to it.

The notice warned that the students could face penalties and punishments such as a fine, cancellation of hostel accommodation, cancellation of financial benefits and concessions, suspension of admission and ban on entry for a specific period, cancellation of examination results, suspension for a specific period of time and expulsion.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...
Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...