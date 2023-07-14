Quaid-i-Azam University issues show-cause notice to students over Holi celebrations

Quaid-i-Azam University has issued a show-cause notice to some of its students for celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi without taking prior permission, it emerged on Friday.

The development comes a month after the Higher Education Commission (HEC), in a letter, controversially took exception to Holi being celebrated at the university.

The letter, written by HEC Executive Directive Dr Shaista Sohail, had triggered criticism across the country and was later withdrawn.

The university’s show-cause notice, available with Dawn.com, was issued on July 12 and said the students on June 12 from 3pm to 8pm were reported to have been involved in celebrating, organising and participating in the festival without prior permission and approval of the university or its event management committee.

“Despite advice/instructions by the university security staff, you refused to stop playing loud music and forcefully continue this function which caused unpleasant/uncomfortable environment for others,” the notice reads.

It added that the students had also violated public morals, indulged in acts which might have caused insult or physical injury to other university residents, defied the university’s authority and obstructed the university’s functioning.

The notice directed the students to appear before the disciplinary committee on July 18 (Tuesday) at 12:30pm along with a written response to the accusations against them.

It added that failure to appear before the committee would be construed as “you have nothing to say” and the disciplinary committee would take a decision as per the evidence and record available to it.

The notice warned that the students could face penalties and punishments such as a fine, cancellation of hostel accommodation, cancellation of financial benefits and concessions, suspension of admission and ban on entry for a specific period, cancellation of examination results, suspension for a specific period of time and expulsion.