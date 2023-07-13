Evacuations underway as floodwater enters 40 villages of Jhang district: Punjab caretaker CM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said Chenab river water had entered over 40 villages of Jhang district, as evacuations intensified to protect villagers amid the flood situation.

In a tweet, Naqvi posted helicopter footage of flooded lands that was reminiscent of the imagery that followed the catastrophic rains that left more than a third of the country under water last year.

The northern states of India, where the catchment areas of Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, have witnessed torrential downpours in the past week. As a result, India is releasing more water towards the downstream areas in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the Meteorological Department has forecasted another spell of monsoon rains from July 13 (today) to 17 in the upper and central parts of the country.

In a statement today, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has stated that the district administrations of Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Wazirabad had been placed on high alert in response to the flood situation.

The PDMA further confirmed that the necessary preparations to address the flooding in areas connected to the Chenab River had been successfully completed.

According to the PDMA, relief camps had been established in Kasur district, with a total of 11 camps accommodating 211 officers and personnel engaged in rescue operations.

Similarly, in Bahawalnagar district, 26 rescue and relief camps have been set up, with 578 officers and personnel assigned to duty. In Pakpattan district, 20 rescue and relief camps have been established, involving 220 personnel. Additionally, Wazirabad and Okara districts have 12 camps each.

The PDMA also reported that Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed was “closely monitoring the situation across all districts”, with an appropriate increase in the number of personnel involved to address the challenges effectively.

CM orders rescue operation

During his visit to various points in district Jhang today, caretaker Chief Minister Naqvi was informed by the irrigation department that more than 40 villages in the district were affected by the inflow of river Chenab water.

Recognising the need for administrative improvements, he emphasised the importance of expediting rescue operations.

The chief minister issued instructions to the Jhang deputy commissioner to ensure the accessibility of rescue teams to all flood-affected villages.

Naqvi highlighted that the district administration held the responsibility of providing medicines and essential food supplies.

He also directed the Faisalabad commissioner to remain in Jhang district until the situation was brought under control. Emphasising his personal monitoring of rescue operations across all districts of Punjab, he stated that any negligence on the part of the district administration would not be tolerated.

‘Risk of urban flooding’

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman tweeted about the new monsoon spell that was beginning today, saying it brought with it a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, which was expected to continue until July 17.

“In the meantime, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert. From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall. Also, there is an alert on possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

She advised tourists to those regions to exercise caution to “avoid misadventures” during this period. “Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall can cause damage to vulnerable infrastructure such as power poles, solar panels, and mud houses. Therefore, citizens are requested to take necessary precautions,” she added.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had on Wednesday said a medium to high level of flood was expected in the Sutlej River near Ganda Singhwala, Kasur.

“The administration of the flood-prone areas should continue monitoring the sensitive areas, especially at the river Chenab’s Trimmu and the Ravi’s Jassar areas until July 20,” it had said.