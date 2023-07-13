Dar says IMF has transferred $1.2bn to SBP’s account

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had transferred $1.2 billion to the central bank’s account.

He made the remarks while addressing the media a day after the global money lender approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled economy.

The board approved the bailout package for the country for an amount of $2.25bn Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) — reserve funds that the institution credits to the accounts of its member nations, the IMF said in a statement. This amounts to about $3bn, or 111 per cent of Pakistan’s quota, it said.

In his address, Dar noted that the IMF’s Executive Board had approved the standby-agreement with Pakistan (SBA). He also noted that this was a nine-month programme under which Islamabad would receive $3bn.

He said that when the SBA was finalised, it was decided that $1.2bn would be given upfront while the “balance amount” of $1.8bn would be handed over after two reviews in November and February.

“So in that regard, I want to share the information that the upfront payment of $1.2bn, the IMF has transferred it to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) account.”

He said that the funds would shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, noting that this would also include the $1bn transferred by the United Arab Emirates a day earlier.

The minister said that there had been a $4.2bn increase in the SBP’s reserves during the week. “So I am expecting that our forex reserves will close at $13-14bn by tomorrow. The state bank will give the exact numbers,” he said.

Dar also took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the process with the IMF had been ongoing for the past eight months. He said that Pakistan went for a “smaller” SBA with the IMF instead of the ninth review of the loan programme.

“This (programme) has been limited to nine months so that whichever government comes into power after the elections, can make its owns decisions.”