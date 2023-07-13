West offers security assurances to frustrated Ukraine

• Biden ‘looks forward’ to Kyiv joining Nato, just not now

• UK says allies ‘not Amazon’ for weapons to Ukraine

• Zelensky terms G7 pledge ‘significant victory’

VILNIUS: The United States and global allies unveiled new security assurances for Ukraine at a Nato summit on Wednesday, designed to bolster the country’s defences against Russia over the long haul while Kyiv strives for membership in the alliance.

Members of the world’s most powerful military bloc offered the prospect of long-term protection a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried as “absurd” a refusal to offer an invitation or timetable for Ukraine’s entry into Nato.

Instead, a declaration by the G7 group of the world’s most industrialised countries launched a framework for bilateral negotiations to provide military and financial support, intelligence sharing and a promise of immediate steps if Russia should attack again.

“Our support will last long into the future. It’s a powerful statement of our commitment to Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said alongside Zelensky and leaders of the G7, which is made up of the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. “We’re going to be there as long as that takes.”

Swallowing his disappointment over the lack of a membership timetable, Zelensky called the outcome a “meaningful success” following a flurry of announcements of military aid for Kyiv.

“Today there are security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to Nato,” he said. “The Ukraine delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine.”

Zelensky said he would raise Ukraine’s need for long-range weapons at a meeting with Biden at the summit.

At a bilateral meeting, Biden promised Zelensky the US was doing everything it could to meet Ukraine’s needs and acknowledged Zelensky’s frustration about the scale and speed at which he was receiving support.

“Your resilience and your resolve has been a model for the whole world to see,” Biden said.

“I look forward to the day when we’re having the meeting celebrating your official, official membership in Nato. The bad news for you is, we’re not going anywhere. You’re stuck with us,” Biden joked, prompting laughter from Zelensky.

Asked by a reporter how soon after the war he would like Ukraine to join Nato, Biden responded “an hour and 20 minutes”. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden would offer Zelensky long-range missiles when they met.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had told Ukraine that its international allies were “not Amazon” and Kyiv needed to show gratitude for weapons donations to persuade Western politicians to give more.

Zelensky said: “We were always grateful to the UK, prime ministers and the minister of defence because the people are always supporting us.”

Britain, France, Germany and the US have been negotiating with Kyiv for weeks over a broad international framework of support, encompassing modern advanced military equipment such as fighter jets, training, intelligence-sharing and cyber defence.

In return, Ukraine would pledge better governance, including through judicial and economic reforms and enhanced transparency.

