DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2023

570-point rally tosses index above 45,000 level

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 07:13am

KARACHI: The benchmark index for the top 100 shares listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossed the psychological barrier of 45,000 points on Tuesday, thanks to the ongoing bull run that commenced after the country signed up for a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund during the Eid break.

Topline Securities said the upward trend began right after the opening bell and carried on until the end of trading hours. The rise was propelled by a rating upgrade from CCC- to CCC that Pakistan received a day ago from global agency Fitch.

The market also welcomed the earlier-than-expected arrival of Saudi funding of $2bn, which was announced by the finance minister during trading hours. The inflow also helped the rupee gain some ground lost a day ago against the greenback.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 45,155.80 points, up 570.67 points or 1.28 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 26.1pc to 555.1 million shares. The traded value went up 28.1pc to Rs15.4bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom Ltd (35m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (31.4m shares), Fauji Foods Ltd (23.2m shares), TPL Properties Ltd (21.7m shares) and Cnergyico PK Ltd (21.6m shares).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs242.95), Khyber Textile Mills Ltd (Rs55.89), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs55), Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd (Rs30) and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs29.82).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs38.35), Siemens Pakistan Engineering Ltd (Rs16.01), Dawood Lawr­encepur Ltd (Rs15.70), Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs12.67) and Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs10).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $1.05m.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...
Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...