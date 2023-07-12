DAWN.COM Logo

Paramilitaries’ anti-smuggling powers extended

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published July 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday extended the powers of paramilitary forces, including the Rangers and the Frontier Corps, to combat smuggling for another year.

Three different customs notifications were issued to give powers to officers of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps [Balochistan (North/South) and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (North/South)], Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG).

The powers expired on June 30, 2023, and the extension will be with effect from July 1 until June 30, 2024. The anti-smuggling power was given to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in 2010 and extended each year. But there will be some conditions for LEAs in performing their duties.

They will work within a 50km radius of the international borders, excluding the city municipal limits, customs areas, customs stations, ports, borders customs stations, international airports and bonded warehouses etc.

The LEAs shall not check the baggage of a bona fide passenger and goods cleared in a customs area. They shall avoid any action that may affect border trade. The seized goods will have to be deposited in a state warehouse duly approved by the collector of customs. The LEAs will submit the monthly seizure details.

The FBR extended the anti-smuggling power to all officers of the PMSA not below the rank of a fleet petty officer within their respective jurisdiction, subject to conditions. The PSMA personnel function will not obstruct the flow of legitimate trade. And PSMA will provide assistance to customs officers. The PSMA will deposit seized goods to a state warehouse and will file a monthly report.

The FBR has also extended the anti-smuggling powers to officers of the Pakistan Coast Guards not below the rank of a junior commissioned officer within their respective jurisdiction.

The Coast Guards will act within 50km of the coastline. Their functions shall exclude the city municipal limits, customs areas, customs stations at ports, borders customs stations, international airports and bonded warehouses.

They will not check the baggage of a bona fide passenger and goods cleared in a customs area. The seized goods shall be dealt with under the Customs Act 1969.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

Dawn News English

