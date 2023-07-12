34 held in Karachi for holding pro-Altaf rally freed on bail

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday released 34 activists arrested on Sunday (July 9) for allegedly taking part in a rally in support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leader Altaf Hussain on Korangi road.

The area police had booked 80-90 “MQM-L activists” for holding the rally.

On Tuesday, the investigation officer of the case produced the 34 suspects before a judicial magistrate (east) to seek their physical remand for interrogation. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea on the ground that none of the arrested persons had taken part in the rally. He prayed for their release on bail.

After hearing the prosecution and defence, the magistrate ordered their release against a surety of Rs5,000 each. The judge asked the suspects to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

A case was registered under the Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Zaman Town police station on the complaint of ASI Nasir Jamal.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023