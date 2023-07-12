DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 12, 2023

34 held in Karachi for holding pro-Altaf rally freed on bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 09:49am

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday released 34 activists arrested on Sunday (July 9) for allegedly taking part in a rally in support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leader Altaf Hussain on Korangi road.

The area police had booked 80-90 “MQM-L activists” for holding the rally.

On Tuesday, the investigation officer of the case produced the 34 suspects before a judicial magistrate (east) to seek their physical remand for interrogation. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea on the ground that none of the arrested persons had taken part in the rally. He prayed for their release on bail.

After hearing the prosecution and defence, the magistrate ordered their release against a surety of Rs5,000 each. The judge asked the suspects to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

A case was registered under the Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Zaman Town police station on the complaint of ASI Nasir Jamal.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...
Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...