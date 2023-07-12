DAWN.COM Logo

Anaesthetist performs C-section at private hospital in Sargodha

A Correspondent Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 10:14am

SARGODHA: Due to the non-availability of a gynecologist, an anaesthetist allegedly performed a maternity operation in a private hospital in Bhalwal, resulting in the death of the baby in the womb and the mother being shifted to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

Reports said Syed Ali Rizvi, of Bhalwal, took his wife to Naveed Hospital, Bhalwal, for a delivery operation. The gynecologist was not available, but the hospital administration made the anaesthetist perform the maternity operation. Due to his alleged negligence, the newborn baby girl died.

The aggrieved party staged a protest, and the police arrived at the spot and arrested anaesthetist Dr Naveed Aslam.

The family members demanded that the caretaker chief minister seal such a greedy hospital and that legal action be taken against those responsible.

BHERA RESTORATION: Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that the Walled City Authority of Lahore is taking steps to restore the historical status of Bhera city.

He visited the historical places of the city. The commissioner reviewed the ongoing work of historical restoration of the gate and main imambargah of the Jamia Masjid of Baguya, Baoli Mandir built in the reign of Queen Victoria, and the main imambargah.

Walled City of Lahore Authority’s Najam Al Saqib said that the station will be converted into a museum and a restaurant, while the Baoli temple will be restored to its original state.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023

