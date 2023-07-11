Punjab wants technology education bill passed by parliament

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken up the issue and problems being faced by the graduate technologists with the federal government by conveying that ‘unjust’ policies are hindering technologists’ career growth and access to higher education for the past five decades, which is impeding the technological development of Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has written a letter to the federal education and professional training secretary to take up the matter of promulgation of the National Technology Council of Pakistan (NTCP) Act by the parliament and approval of the service structure for the technology graduates.

In his letter, the chief secretary has stated that the Punjab government is of the view that the matter may be taken up with the federal government for early processing and approval of the proposed National Technology Council, Pakistan (Bill) 2022. He stated approval of the bill would help resolve the longstanding issue of technologists in getting service structure as well as more employability chances besides envisaged objectives of economic development through effective utilisation.

The chief secretary stated it would surely increase motivation of students to join three technology universities in the province as per Punjab government’s vision to promote technology-based education.

Takes up problems faced by graduates in career growth

Furthermore, the chief secretary stated the fruits of Pak-China collaboration in the technology field through the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore, be fully achieved as Chinese experts too highlighted this issue of legal backing to technology universities in Punjab and Pakistan as well.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab industries department some two weeks ago had requested the chief secretary to expedite approval of the NTCP Act by the federal government and the service structure for BS technology graduates in parliament. The matter had been caught in a deadlock between the federal ministry of law and the ministry of education.

The NTCP was established in 2022 through a notification, but without the backing of an Act of Parliament and a proper service structure for graduates.

The chief secretary had in May discussed the issues faced by technical universities in the province and stressed the need for special campaigns to increase the number of students in the three technical universities established by the Punjab government.

However, the students’ lack of interest in these universities revolved around the recognition of the four-year BS technology degrees, which they take up after completing a three-year diploma after matriculation. Despite the seven-year technical education, the graduates are being offered lower cadre positions in government departments besides non-recognition of the degrees by the private sector.

Punjab industries department secretary Ehsan Bhutta had informed the chief secretary that B-Tech engineers were facing ‘unjust’ policies that hinder their career growth and access to higher education. “This unfair treatment has persisted for five decades, impeding the technological development of Pakistan,” he had stated.

Under the supervision of the HEC, Mr Bhutta stated that a draft NTCP Act and a draft service structure for technology graduates had been prepared in consultation with multiple stakeholders, including the existing NTCP, subject experts, and heads of technology and engineering universities. He said the approval of the NTCP Act and service structure would boost motivation of the graduates as well as the students to join the three technology universities in Punjab as per government’s vision to promote technology-based education.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023