Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has imposed a ban on all kinds of processions, rallies and demonstrations at any public place for two months.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad had issued a notification to impose Section 144 in the capital. There will be a complete ban on any kind of gathering and procession in Islamabad, he added.

The PRO said the ban was imposed for two months and action against the violators.

According to the order: “Certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies including Majalis and processions within the jurisdiction of Islamabad which can disrupt public place and tranquility. Keeping in view the current law and order and security environment, it is necessary to control such types of illegal activities which present a threat to public peace.”

The order added: “I, Additional District Magistrate Islamabad do hereby prohibit all kinds of gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies and demonstrations at any public place within Islamabad, including Red Zone.”

The order shall come into force with immediate effect.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023