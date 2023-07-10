DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2023

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Dawn.com Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 01:26pm
Saima Mohsin. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Saima Mohsin. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

British-Pakistani reporter Saima Mohsin is suing CNN for “unfair dismissal and discrimination” after she was severely injured while on assignment, it emerged on Monday.

In a tweet, Mohsin said, “I was injured on assignment for CNN. They fired me.

“We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of,” she said, adding that she was suing the channel for “unfair dismissal, disability and race discrimination”.

Mohsin also shared an article by The Guardian which stated that she was left differently-abled after an accident while reporting from Jerusalem on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Her cameraman ran over her foot in a car, causing severe tissue damage that has left the British-Pakistani journalist struggling to sit, stand and walk or return to work full-time,” the report said.

In the article, Mohsin says that she requested alternative duties and support for rehabilitation but CNN refused.

She also said that she asked CNN if she could switch to a presenting role in order to reduce the amount of time spent travelling but was told “you don’t have the look we are looking for,” the report said, adding that her contract was terminated three years later.

Mohsin said that she had decided to file the employment tribunal claim, which is due to be heard in London on Monday, because the network had failed to support her after her injury.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not,” she was quoted as saying.

She also alleged race, gender pay gap and disability discrimination, claiming that she was denied high-profile on-air opportunities, with managers choosing to put white American correspondents on air even when she was ready to go live on the ground, The Guardian said.

The publication said that CNN had declined to comment on the matter and had opposed the charges on the grounds that Mohsin could not file a case in London under the terms of her contract.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The economic test

The economic test

Maleeha Lodhi
An IMF programme is necessary but not sufficient for the country to achieve economic recovery and embark on a path of growth.

Editorial

Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...
Keeping promises
Updated 09 Jul, 2023

Keeping promises

As a nation, we have had a big problem keeping our promises.
Troubled waters
09 Jul, 2023

Troubled waters

SECURING Pakistan’s water rights, as spelled out by the Indus Waters Treaty signed with India over six decades ...
Israeli sojourn
09 Jul, 2023

Israeli sojourn

SEVERAL quarters have been testing the waters over the years to gauge the public reaction to possible ties between...