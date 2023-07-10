British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

British-Pakistani reporter Saima Mohsin is suing CNN for “unfair dismissal and discrimination” after she was severely injured while on assignment, it emerged on Monday.

In a tweet, Mohsin said, “I was injured on assignment for CNN. They fired me.

“We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of,” she said, adding that she was suing the channel for “unfair dismissal, disability and race discrimination”.

Mohsin also shared an article by The Guardian which stated that she was left differently-abled after an accident while reporting from Jerusalem on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Her cameraman ran over her foot in a car, causing severe tissue damage that has left the British-Pakistani journalist struggling to sit, stand and walk or return to work full-time,” the report said.

In the article, Mohsin says that she requested alternative duties and support for rehabilitation but CNN refused.

She also said that she asked CNN if she could switch to a presenting role in order to reduce the amount of time spent travelling but was told “you don’t have the look we are looking for,” the report said, adding that her contract was terminated three years later.

Mohsin said that she had decided to file the employment tribunal claim, which is due to be heard in London on Monday, because the network had failed to support her after her injury.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not,” she was quoted as saying.

She also alleged race, gender pay gap and disability discrimination, claiming that she was denied high-profile on-air opportunities, with managers choosing to put white American correspondents on air even when she was ready to go live on the ground, The Guardian said.

The publication said that CNN had declined to comment on the matter and had opposed the charges on the grounds that Mohsin could not file a case in London under the terms of her contract.