Film finance council, fund to be set up under new policy: Marriyum

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government is formulating the new film policy under which a film finance council and a fund will be established, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also give relief to the cinema industry.

She was addressing a press conference at the Radio Pakistan Lahore Station, where she laid the foundation of a cinema house, and inaugurated a classical music research cell, digital broadcast lab and a podcast studio.

The federal minister said the ‘Film Finance Council and Fund’ will be established to provide opportunities to young producers to produce films to show a positive and better image of the country.

She said the government is formulating a film policy to promote a soft image of Pakistan through films.

Opens classical music research cell at Radio Pakistan Lahore Station

She deplored that due to a considerable decline in film-making in the country, many cinema houses had been turned into CNG stations and marriage halls, adding that the government will be establishing cinemas in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi under the new film policy.

Ms Aurangzeb said the FBR would also give relief to the film industry.

She said infotainment was indispensable for the youth of Pakistan to overcome intolerance and the ‘culture of abuse’ prevalent in the country, adding that it’s high time that youth should be directed to positive activities.

She said the Radio Pakistan had a long history as Madam Noor Jahan sang patriotic songs on radio during the 1965 war to encourage the army and people of Pakistan.

Ms Aurangzeb said a digital portal based on the history of Pakistani music will be established, while he National Digital Archive will be inaugurated next week.

She regretted that even today a campaign is on against Pakistan through social media.

She said a talent hunt programme related to music will be launched on July 15th.

Ms Aurangzeb said the government would give national identification to regional classical music and under the international laws Radio Pakistan Podcast would be launched.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has distributed Laptops among the youth so that they should not have petrol bombs in their hands.

The minister said the government was also introducing a ‘music policy’ to check piracy.

She said flop films are produced in the neighboring country but cinemas didn’t close down there, adding that in Pakistan as well films should be produced and cinema should not be closed.

Despite all odds brilliant films are being produced in Pakistan.

She said the government has allocated Rs2 billion for the health insurance of journalists and artistes.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2023