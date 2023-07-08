Shandur polo festival begins with colourful ceremony

CHITRAL: The famous Shandur polo festival got underway after a colourful opening ceremony here on Friday. Thousands of spectators watched the opening ceremony, cheering and shouting.

Malakand division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The freestyle polo has been played between the teams of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan since the 1930s, but it was first organised at the government level in 1982.

The event has since been organised by the district administrations of Upper and Lower Chitral and financed by the KP government. The festival at Shandur, the world’s highest polo ground at an altitude of 3,700 meters, also includes folk music, dancing, and camping.

Since 1982, the Gilgit-Baltistan team has won the trophy for 13 times and Chitral team 16 times.

Under the captaincy of Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, the Chitral team has won the event for a staggering 13 times. He is thus the most successful captain ever followed by Raji Rehmat of Gilgit, who has led his team in seven wins.

The unique location of the polo ground makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers and polo enthusiasts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has made all arrangements to hold the festival in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large numbers.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made to make the event a success.

A special village has been set up for the festivities and to accommodate the large number of visitors.

The Shandur polo ground lies midway between Chitral and Gilgit.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023