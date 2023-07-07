Lahore ATC asks PTI chief to join probe in 5 cases linked to May 9 violence

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to become part of the investigation into five cases registered in connection with violence in the country on May 9.

The cases in question concern the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, the Shadman Town police station, vandalism at the PML-N office in Model Town, and the setting ablaze of a container when protests erupted in the country following Imran’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

During today’s hearing, Imran appeared in court alongside his lawyer Intizar Panjhuta. Lawyer Khawaja Waseem Abbas represented the Punjab government.

At the outset of the hearing, Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar expressed his displeasure at Imran’s failure to join the investigation in the five cases. “Why have you not yet joined the probe?” the judge asked Imran.

The PTI chief said that he was appearing in courts on a daily basis, therefore, he was unable to join the investigation.

The judge told Imran to provide a list of dates detailing his court appearances, to which the PTI chief said, “I am ready to join the investigation.”

“The implementation of the law is important,” the judge emphasised.

The PTI chief said that he would join the probe if investigation authorities visited his Zaman Park residence.

“This is a matter between you and the police which should be discussed and settled mutually,” the judge said.

The government’s lawyer insisted that Imran join the probe at 4pm today. However, Imran said that he was unavailable at that time as he was scheduled to meet with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The judge said that it would be better if Imran went to the police headquarters to join the investigation and directed him to do so by July 14. Additionally, the judge extended Imran’s interim bail in all five cases until July 21.

Toshakhana case

Meanwhile, an Islamabad sessions judge exempted Imran from appearing before the court while hearing an appeal filed by the PTI chief challenging the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

At yesterday’s hearing, the judge had directed Imran to appear before the court today as he declined a plea by the PTI chief’s counsel to adjourn the hearing to Aug 1.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humanyun Dilawar presided over today’s hearing during which Imran’s counsel Gohar Ali Khan filed a plea to postpone the hearing till July 10.

However, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Amjad Parvez, accused the petitioner of using delaying tactics. He said that the PTI chief’s lawyers did not intend to give arguments, adding that “time was being wasted”.

In response, Imran’s lawyer contended that the ECP’s counsel was indulging in “point-scoring”.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Saturday) and told Imran to appear in court alongside his lawyer Khawaja Haris.