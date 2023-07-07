PAC seeks probe into leak of military officials’ data

ISLAMABAD: Expressing apprehensions over the data leak of citizens, especially of military authorities from the Nadra, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Interior to conduct a joint investigation into the breach of data.

PAC Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan said that the Pakistan Tele­communication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Military Intelligence (MI) should also be included in the investigation team.

“Everyone’s personal data is available on the internet. Data of military authorities has also been leaked. How was it leaked from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra)?” Mr Khan asked as he instructed PTA to block the data online.

The PAC convened to review audit objections for the year 2019-20 related to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Members of the PAC were vexed over the absence of the Secretary of Religious Affairs. It was informed that the secretary, who returned from Haj operations a day ago, had fallen ill.

“Is he on a ventilator? In an emergency? Is he in the hospital? What is the disease?” Mr Khan said angrily, adding, “Does he know how much the pilgrims have suffered?”

“The secretary has fever, cough and infection,” an official from the ministry informed the members.

“After what you have done with Hajis, the FIA will look into this matter,” Mr Khan said.

He also registered a complaint with the ministry against private operators who took Rs2.5 million from aspiring pilgrims and failed to provide satisfactory services.

“They do not provide proper accommodation to the pilgrims and are rude,” said Mr Khan. Upon inquiry, ministry officials informed PAC members that about 200 members/officials from the religious affairs ministry went to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

Last month, the PAC had urged President Arif Alvi and lawmakers who were also performing Haj to address the issues faced by other pilgrims using the government scheme.

It also warned of strict action against private operators who charged pilgrims Rs2.5m or more in fees but failed to provide proper facilities.

