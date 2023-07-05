Efforts underway to arrest biker who exposed himself, harassed woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar: police

A disturbing video clip of a man exposing himself and assaulting a woman in broad daylight in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar went viral on social media, prompting the police to take notice, it emerged on Wednesday.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, shows the masked man parking his motorcycle before removing his shorts and attempting to grab a passerby woman.

Gulistan-i-Jauhar police Station House Officer Iftikhar Arain told Dawn.com that the incident took place on Monday (July 3) at around 11am.

He said the incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of a nearby residence, whose occupants later uploaded the video on social media. “So far no one has approached the police for the registration of a first information report.”

SHO Arain said that earlier today a police team visited the location where the harassment took place to gather information from the man who had uploaded the video on social media.

The police, he went on to say, also obtained information regarding the incident from two security guards in the area.

Sharing the contents of the video, the SHO said the woman was passing by when a man, wearing a mask and riding a motorcyle without a number plate, assaulted her.

“The police have got some clues about the identity of the woman and are trying to trace her to identify the suspect,” the officer added.

Separately, Karachi East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Dawn.com that the police had taken cognisance of the incident and concerted efforts were underway to arrest the culprit.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken “serious notice” of the “shameful act” and directed the Sindh inspector general of police and Karachi additional inspector general of police to “immediately arrest the culprit and strictly deal with him according to law”.