700 patients visit Pims over Eid

ISLAMABAD: As many as 700 patients visited the emergency ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) over Eid, and the number is likely to soar amid an increased consumption of red meat.

Dr Mubashir Daha, a spokesperson for Pims executive director (ED), said patients were treated in a diligent manner and the ED monitored the operations over the Eid holidays.

“Free medicines were also provided to patients along with treatment. People who have been suffering from liver, heart, and stomach diseases should be very careful while eating meat as it may complicate their condition,” he said.

Dr Daha said that the number of patients may increase in the coming days as people would “continue consuming meat stored in their freezers”.

“Meat is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals but excessive use of it invites many troubles. Every year on Eidul Azha we observe a sudden rise in the number of patients reporting to emergency departments,” he said.

Spokesperson advises people to use yoghurt, vegetables, limit meat intake

“Patients having abdominal discomfort, vomiting and diarrhoea are admitted to the hospital and sometimes they visit with aggravation of their existing diseases. To enjoy Eid people should avoid overconsumption of meat. Try to limit meat intake — not more than 100 grams per day,” he suggested.

Dr Daha said that it has become a routine of the majority of citizens that they eat much more meat as compared to body requirements and don’t care for having a balanced diet.

“Even those, who do not eat red meat because of blood pressure or other reasons, start eating red meat on Eid because it is readily available. People also have problems with cholesterol because of eating meat of aged animals,” he said.

“Unfortunately on the occasion of Eidul Azha, people start eating meat without salad and other green vegetables. They even stop eating bread and opt for barbecues due to which they have constipation and other stomach issues,” he said.

Giving suggestions, he said people should use lots of yoghurt and fruits to go with the meat. “Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking,” he advised.

Dr Daha said that citizens should ensure that meat at barbecues should be fully cooked as half-cooked meat takes much more time to digest as compared to properly cooked food.

He also warned against fizzy drinks. “It is a misconception that fizzy drinks help digest meat. Rather, they add more calories and increase acidity in your stomach and also uric acid levels. Patients with heart, kidney, and liver diseases need to be even more careful,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023