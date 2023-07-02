ECP asks political parties to apply for election symbols

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited political parties to submit applications for the allocation of poll symbols ahead of general elections expected to be held later this year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ECP asked the parties to submit applications, duly signed by the party head, to its Islamabad secretariat by July 19.

The political parties have been advised to file applications for symbols according to the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017.

According to the section, the applications should contain the list of symbols applied for in order of preference; symbol or symbols, if any, allocated to the political party during the previous general elections; and the address of the party’s head office.

Besides, every such application is to be signed by the party head, by whatever name designated, the section says.

The ECP clarified that the political parties that submitted applications for symbols for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in February and March would have to apply afresh.

“The incomplete applications or requests through fax will not be entertained. The applications received prior to the issuance of this press release shall also not be considered. Thus, all such parties who sent applications prior to the issuance of this press release are requested to make fresh applications,” the ECP said.

Similarly, applications received after the due date, July 19, would not be entertained.

After the commission receives applications from the political parties, it will ascertain their eligibility in the light of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017.

Section 215, titled ‘Eligibility of party to obtain election symbol’, says that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act is eligible to get an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government.

Besides, a combination of enlisted political parties shall be entitled to obtain one election symbol for an election only if each party constituting such combination submits the certificates and statements referred to in relevant sections.

The section also notes that an election symbol already allocated to a political party will not be allocated to others.

Moreover, if a political party fails to comply with the provision of Section 209 (certification by the political party) or Section 210 (information about the sources of funds), the ECP will issue a show-cause notice to such party as to why it might not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2023