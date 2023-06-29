DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

France braces for protests over police shooting

AFP Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:50am
Nanterre (France): A vehicle destroyed by protesters burns in this locality west of Paris, after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city.—AFP
Nanterre (France): A vehicle destroyed by protesters burns in this locality west of Paris, after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city.—AFP

PARIS: France braced for angry protests on Wednesday after the killing of a teenager by police during a traffic stop that President Emm­anuel Macron called “unforgivable”.

The government said it would deploy 2,000 riot police to deal with any unrest, a day after a 17-year-old was shot in the chest by a police officer who then appeared to lie about the circumstances of the killing.

The shooting had already sparked unrest in several Paris suburbs overnight.

Celebrities and politicians expressed outrage and grief at the death of the teenager, with Macron calling it “inexplicable” and “unforgivable”.

The teenager, named only as Nael M., was pulled over by two policemen for breaking traffic rules, prosecutors said.

Police initially reported that one officer shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him, but this version of events was contradicted by a video circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP.

The footage shows the two policemen actually standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying “You are going to get a bullet in the head.” The police officer then appears to fire point blank as the car abruptly drives off. The car moved a few dozen metres before crashing. The driver died shortly afterwards.

His death sparked immediate protests in Nanterre, a western Paris suburb.

Bins were set alight and a fire broke out at a music school, while police tried to disperse the protesters with tear gas.

Protests then broke out in some neighbouring suburbs. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people had been arrested overnight, 24 police slightly injured and around 40 cars torched.

Darmanin added that 2,000 police would be deployed to deal with any further violence later on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
29 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

THE federal government has finally started implementing — although in piecemeal manner — the long-awaited ...
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...