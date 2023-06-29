DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

Illegal cattle markets spring up in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 10:48am

ISLAMABAD: Due to negligence of the relevant authorities, traders of sacrificial animals established a large number of unauthorised cattle markets in different areas of the twin cities on Tuesday, a day before Eidul Azha.

In Rawalpindi, illegal markets had been set up in various areas, particularly in Sixth Road area whereas in the capital, the markets were established along Islamabad Expressway, particularly near Khana Pul.

Similarly, a small market has been set up in the green area in front of Café Irum Market, G-6. Besides, these illegal markets, authorised markets are functioning in Islamabad, including one in Sector I-15, near Sangjani and in Bhara Kahu.

According to animal sellers, public response had been poor this year due to the high rates of the sacrificial animals.

“I want to purchase a sacrificial animal, but price is too high. Yesterday, I visited the main market, but did not buy any animal because of the exorbitant prices. Today, I will be checking small markets. At the end of the day, I will have to purchase an animal,” said Nazakat Ali, a resident of G-7, who was looking for affordable sacrificial animal in Café Irum Market.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

