Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

Police hold flag march as 33 mosques declared sensitive in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 10:36am

RAWALPINDI: Police contingents carried out a flag march in the city as part of their security preparedness for Eidul Azha, and to maintain order on the occasion more than 2,500 police officers will be on duty.

Of 684 mosques, 33 have been placed in category “A” highly sensitive, 97 in “B” less sensitive and 554 were placed in category “C” normal. Likewise, 65 Imambargahs were categorised as A, B and C according to their sensitivity.

A police spokesman said the Flag March started from Police Lines Headquarters to Ammar Chowk, Chauhan Chowk, Rawal Road, Haji Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Chah Sultan Road, Glass Factory Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Naya Mohalla Chowk, Alam Khan Road, Fawwara Chowk, Dingi Khoi. Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Jama Masjid Road, Imambara Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Rahmanabad, Chandni Chowk, Kohati via Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Marir Chowk, Qasim Market, Charing Grass, Chauhar Chowk, Mall Road.

After passing through Imambargah Qasr Sajjad Road, Dhok Syedan, Kalma Chowk ended at Police Lines Headquarters.

He said that the aim of the flag march is to express the determination of Rawalpindi Police against criminals and anti-social elements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Safety of life and property of citizens is the first priority for which all measures are being taken,” said the spokesman.

Special security arrangements have also been made for Queen Kohsar Marri on Eidul Azha, with more than 2,500 police of the Rawalpindi police will be deployed for security duty of 684 mosques, 98 open places, 65 imambargahs.

More than 700 policemen have been deployed in Murree for the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

To ensure the flow of traffic in Murree, 285 police officers will also be on duty.

The spokesman said 37 special pickets had been set up across Rawalpindi where more than 700 policemen will be on duty to prevent wheelie during the days of Eid.

Women Police, Dolphin Force and Security Guards will also perform their duties, while mobile police and motorcycle squads of police stations will patrol in their respective areas on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eidul Azha.

Separately the City Traffic Police have chalked out a traffic plan with deployment of 870 traffic staff to maintain traffic on Eidul Azha.

In order to maintain the flow of traffic in the best way and keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens, the holidays of all the traffic staff has been canceled. 69 officials have been appointed to prevent wheelie and car skidding on Eid.

Drivers without licence holders and motorcycle riders without helmets will not be allowed to enter Murree, while public service vehicles will also need to have a route permit and fitness certificate. Strict legal action will be taken against vehicles with black glasses, without registration, without model number plate and without number plate.

Attock

The Attock district administration on Wednesday established a control room at district complex to monitor situation across the district on the eve of Eid and respond promptly.

This was stated by deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the control room would monitor law and order, hides collection, cleanliness, offal and animal carcasses collection as well as proper disposals, implementation of section 144 around water channel and rivers, flooding as well respond to any untoward situation with collaboration of assistant commissioners and sub divisional police officers of all six tehsils of the district.

He informed media men that Attock district administration has allowed 42 applicants to collect sacrificial hides on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Meanwhile, Attock Police issued a foolproof security plan for Eidul Azha, according to which Eid prayers will be offered in 345 mosques and 13 open places on the occasion of Eid across the district under which 622 police officials, 19 elite sections and 866 volunteers have been deployed to ensure safety and security of worshipers.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

