Today's Paper | June 30, 2023

Power cuts protested in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 11:33am

LAKKI MARWAT: Nurar tribesmen in Miryan tehsil of Bannu district on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against excessive electricity loadshedding and low voltage.

The protesters gathered outside the Miryan police station and closed the Bannu-Miryan Road to vehicular traffic.

On the occasion, Miryan tehsil council chairman Pir Kamal Shah, Malik Bashir Khan, Pir Wahid Ali Shah, Pir Ahmad Shah, Malik Matiullah and others said the rural localities were hard hit by excessive power outage.

They said long spells of loadshedding had increased the sufferings of people in sizzling heat.

They accused the Peshawar Electric Supply Company officials of increasing the duration of outages with the increase in temperature.

They asked Pesco to remove illegally installed transformers and power connections to ensure uninterrupted power supply to their areas. They also asked for improving voltage.

Later, the protesters dispersed after a team comprising officials of police and Pesco assured them of ending excessive outages.

EID SECURITY: Around 400 policemen will be deployed in Lakki Marwat district to guard Eid congregations, recreation places, business centres and important installations during Eidul Azha, an official claimed on Wednesday.

He said the sub-divisional police officers and SHOs had been directed to implement the security plan in letter and spirit and ensure protection to people’s lives and properties.

“Under the plan, temporary checking points have been established on important roads and in Lakki city,” he maintained, saying arrangements had been made for smooth flow of traffic on roads and highways.

He said additional policemen would be deployed in Lakki city, Naurang, Tajazai, Darra Pezu, Ghaznikhel and Tajori and on the Indus Highway.

SHOT DEAD: A man was killed over a land dispute in Mamakhel area of Naurang town on Wednesday, the police said.

They said Kalimullah and his brother, Imran were attacked by their rivals when they were on their way to the village after shopping in Naurang Bazaar.

They said Imran received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Kalimullah, who remained unhurt, told the police that Hafezur Rehman, ordered his son, Fahad to open fire, killing Imran instantly.

The police said they had arrested Fahad during a raid on his house.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

