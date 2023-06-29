GB Budget 2023-24: GB assembly passes Rs116bn tax-free budget

• Heated exchanges witnessed as treasury benches criticised for not prioritising region’s issues

• Rs28.45bn allocated for development, Rs74bn set aside for non-development expenditure

• Rs51bn earmarked for salaries; education sector to get Rs1.57bn

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assem­bly passed the tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2023-24, with a total outlay of over Rs116 billion.

After a two-day debate session, the budget was approved by the majority members of the assembly, chaired by Speaker Nazir Ahmed.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, addressing the session, stated that Rs51bn would be allocated for employees’ salaries and Rs28bn for development projects. He emphasised the government’s focus on the health and education sectors.

However, opposition members in the assembly criticised the GB government for not prioritising GB issues in the current budget.

Harsh words were exchanged between GB Chief Minister and opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate during the budget debate.

In his speech, the opposition leader criticised the GB government for not effectively utilising the funds provided by the federal government.

He specifically targeted the GB Chief Minister and cabinet members for prioritising their own privileges in the budget. He further stated that a significant portion of the GB budget has been proposed for their own luxury activities, including the purchase of vehicles.

Mr Hussain also criticised GB Chief Minister for allegedly possessing a fake law degree. The case regarding the alleged fake law degree of GB Chief Minister is currently under trial in the GB Chief Court.

While the opposition leader was delivering his speech, the Chief Minister interrupted to defend himself against the allegations. This led to a heated exchange of words between the Chief Minister and the opposition leader. However, Speaker Nazir Ahmed instructed the assembly members to refrain from using harsh language during the proceedings.

Later, both the opposition leader and the Chief Minister apologised to the assembly for their remarks.

Allocation

Earlier, GB Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa, presented the budget in the House. In the budget of Rs116.15bn for the new financial year, Rs74bn allocated for non-developmental expenditure, while Rs28.45bn allocated for development projects.

The finance minister said that Rs13.7bn were proposed for the subsidy on wheat, while Rs7.95bn allocated for PSDP projects, Rs298m for the development of mineral sector.

The finance minister announced a 35pc increase in the salaries of government employees up to grade 16, and a 30pc increase in the salaries of employees from grades 17 to 22.

In detail, the budget includes allocations such as Rs28m for the information technology sector, Rs1.37m for the health sector, Rs72m for rural development, Rs9m for forests and wildlife, and Rs17m for the development of the culture sector. Additionally, Rs25m has been proposed for the irrigation sector and Rs18m million has been allocated for social welfare projects.

Moreover, Rs1.57bn allocated for education, Rs350m for the appointment of 1,000 IT teachers in the schools.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023