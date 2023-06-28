Dir police recover suicide vests, grenades from mountainside

LOWER DIR: The police claimed to have recovered five suicide jackets, explosives, grenades, eatables and military uniforms with Afghanistan labels from a mountain in Shago Kas area here the other day, senior officials said.

Briefing journalists here, Lower Dir district police officer Ziauddin and SP Counter-Terrorism Department Amjad Khan said the suicide vests and explosives were recovered during a search and strike operation conducted on a tip-off.

The officials said Bomb Disposal Squad personnel also took part in the operation. They said terrorists planned to carry out a sabotage bid during the Eid days in the area.

DPO Ziauddin that five suicide jackets, eight grenades, five walkie-talkies, nine improvised explosive device fuses, six remote-controlled devices, four small machine guns, two grenade propellants, a pistol, 196 cartridges, five cracker grenades, two mobile phones, clothes and gloves, explosives and some medicines hidden in the bags were recovered.

He said some eatables were also recovered from the bags.

Meanwhile, the police also announced Eidul Azha security plan, under which 1,600 police officials would guard mosques, sensitive places and markets to provide security to citizens and maintain smooth traffic flow on roads.

Officials said the district had been divided into four sectors and the sub-divisional police officers and SHOs led by SP investigation would monitor the arrangements in their respective circles.

Separately, the Munda police arrested two proclaimed offenders during a search and strike operation.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023