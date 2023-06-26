Handful of miscreants did on May 9 what enemy couldn’t in 76 years: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif is currently addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

At the outset of the media briefing, Maj-Gen Sharif said the purpose of today’s press conference was to provide “facts” regarding the events of May 9 — when protests erupted across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country,” he said. “The events of May 9 have proven that what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did.”

The DG ISPR went on to say that the incident was “undoubtedly a conspiracy against Pakistan”.

“The investigation held until now has proven that [the events] of May 9 were being planned for the past several months,” he said. “Under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army.

“Then, in this connection, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social media inside and outside the country,” Maj-Gen Sharif stated.

More to follow