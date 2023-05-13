DAWN.COM Logo

Army warns against further attempt to vandalise security installations

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 08:47pm

The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that the armed forces “will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism” as it resolved to bring to justice all the “planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May”.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement released after Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar today, he addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security.

“We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” he said.

The statement added that Gen Munir gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and the prevailing security situation.

“He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“COAS also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces.”

Gen Munir pledged to foil such nefarious attempts with the support of the people, added the statement.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.

