12-year-old orphan girl allegedly gang-raped in Rawalpindi

Tahir Naseer Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 10:57pm

A 12-year-old orphan girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rawalpindi’s Gulistan colony, police said on Sunday.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered by the girl’s grandfather at the Airport police station, the 12-year-old had left her house to buy groceries on Friday evening (June 23) but did not return home until hours later.

“In the evening, she came to my gym where she lost consciousness,” the complainant, Mohammad Ramzan, said.

After regaining consciousness, the complaint stated, the girl told her grandfather that three suspects — who were her relatives — lured her to an abandoned plot and gang-raped her.

It added that the suspects also chopped off the child’s hair. The FIR, which has been seen by Dawn.com, invokes Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chaudhry Khudadaad, the locality’s station house officer, told Dawn.com that a medical examination of the girl was being carried out.

“A case has been registered and the scope of the investigation has also been expanded,” he said. “After the medical examination, further facts will come to light.”

The officer stated that the girl used to work at a beauty salon while primary suspect Salman, 18, was employed at a bird shop in the area.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the men as soon as possible,” the SHO added.

He also said that the suspect and complainant were relatives, adding that CCTV footage of the area had been obtained by the police.

