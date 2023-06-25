DAWN.COM Logo

7 killed, 42 wounded in head-on bus collision on Mehran Highway near Nawabshah

Qurban Ali Khushik Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 05:15pm
A passenger coach is heavily damaged after it collided head-on with another coach in Sindh’s Nawabshah on Sunday. — Photo provided by author
Two passenger coaches are heavily damaged after they collided head-on while passengers depart in a van in Sindh’s Nawabshah on Sunday. — Photo provided by author
At least seven people died and 42 sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger coaches on the Mehran Highway near Nawabshah in Sindh on Sunday, officials said.

Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mohammad Younis Chandio confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com. The injured, he said, were being treated at the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences.

According to the DIGP, the accident took place on Daur Bandhi Road a little after 4am today when two passenger buses — coming from Karachi and Peshawar — collided with each other.

Chandio said the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles.

He added that the Mehran Highway was closed for traffic after the accident and vehicles were diverted towards the National Highway.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The accident, police had said, occurred after the driver lost control over the steering apparently due to a “brake failure”.

In April, nine people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a mini-van near the Keenjhar Lake in Sindh’s Thatta district.

In February, at least 13 people were killed while more than 20 were injured when a speeding jeep rammed into two other vehicles on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5).

