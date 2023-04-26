9 killed in van-truck collision in Thatta

Nine people were killed on Tuesday night when a truck collided head-on with a mini-van near the Keenjhar Lake in Sindh’s Thatta district, police and rescue officials said.

According to Thatta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Chandio, the accident took place when a truck crashed into a Suzuki Carry in the Keenjhar police station’s jurisdiction at 10:30pm last night.

Nine people lost their lives in the ill-fated incident, he told Dawn.com, elaborating that the deceased were residents of Karachi’s Malir district and were travelling to the Keenjhar Lake.

The official added that the truck driver has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) will be registered upon the complaint of the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Edhi Rescue Service said that the bodies had been moved to the Sohrab Goth mortuary in Karachi via ambulances.

The statement revealed that all the deceased were aged between 24 and 40 years. The identification of three bodies is underway, it added.

On Monday, six members of a family died and 20 others sustained injuries when a coaster fell into a ditch near Thori Phatak bridge in Sindh’s Manjhand.

The family belonged to the Khaskheli community and intended to visit the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

A day before that, seven members of a family died while two others were injured when a bus hit a car near Punjab’s Akhtarabad on the National Highway. The family occupying the car was going from Lahore to Pakpattan to celebrate Eid.