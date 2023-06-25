Couple flees from Karachi hospital after abandoning body of young woman

KARACHI: A couple left abandoned the body of a young woman at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) early on Saturday morning, police said.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza said that the couple brought the body to the health facility in a car which was later recovered by police.

The police said that the woman was identified as 21-year-old Ayesha Kashif, a resident of Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

They said that her husband was a taxi driver and she originally hailed from Punjab.

Police suspect she died from drug overdose

The SSP said that her mother-in-law informed the police that she had gone to attend a “birthday party” at her friend’s house in DHA Phase-II.

The woman, a resident of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, “fell unconscious during the party apparently due to overdose of drugs”, the police said.

She was taken to the JPMC by a man and woman, later identified as Jibran and Sehrish, early in the morning where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the body of the young woman was brought to the JPMC at around 7:30am.

“Autopsy findings negative for any physical violence,” she said, adding that samples had been collected for a chemical analysis to ascertain the cause of her death.

The police have initiated legal proceedings into the incident and recorded statement of her relatives.

The woman’s mother-in-law and her husband arrived at the Defence police station and received her body for funeral.

SSP Asad Raza told Dawn that the mother-in-law of the deceased informed the police ‘in writing’ that she did not want to pursue any legal proceedings. She also told the police that her son was a drug addict.

He said that the police were not going to lodge an FIR on behalf of state as there was no foul play in the incident.

The SSP also clarified that the victim woman was not a TikToker. She worked at a beauty parlour in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2023