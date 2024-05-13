Five held in Karachi’s DHA for violating ban on arms display

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested five private security guards and seized their weapons in the Defence area for violating a ban on display of arms.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the arrests were part of a campaign to discourage display of weapons in public.

He said that the Darak­hshan police arrested five armed men in civvies in the Bukhari Commercial area and recovered three rifles with 34 rounds, one Kalashnikov and one pistol.

A case (FIR 222/2024) was registered against them under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The DIG advised the people to avoid display of licensed weapons in public as the provincial government had imposed a ban against it.

