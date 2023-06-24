DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2023

Facilities to Parvez in jail: LHC seeks reply on contempt petition

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought on Friday a reply from the Home Department regarding a contempt petition that seeks action against the authorities for failing to provide basic facilities to former chief minister Parvez Elahi in jail.

Petitioner Qaisera Elahi, the wife of the former chief minister, said the court had ordered the government to ensure the provision of these facilities to her husband in jail.

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nehang informed the court that all lawful and entitled facilities had been provided to the former chief minister in jail. However, the petitioner’s counsel rejected the government’s claim and stated that no facility had been given to Mr Elahi despite the court’s directions.

Justice Waheed Khan requested a written reply from the additional home secretary and adjourned the hearing until June 26.

The judge disposed of a similar petition by former principal secretary to the chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, with a directive to the home department to decide on the petitioner’s application within 24 hours.

Mr Bhatti, who is currently under judicial remand in a corruption case, argued that as a BS-22 officer who had served in various high-ranking positions, he was entitled to basic facilities, including medicines and home-cooked food. He also complained about inadequate medical treatment.

Mr Bhatti said that, as a gazetted government officer, he was entitled to a better class in jail. He requested the court to instruct the jail authorities to provide him with all the facilities permitted by law.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered multiple cases of alleged misappropriation in development funds and misuse of authority against the former principal secretary.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Modi goes to D.C.
Updated 24 Jun, 2023

Modi goes to D.C.

The reasons why the US is courting India are obvious.
Beyond mandate
24 Jun, 2023

Beyond mandate

IT is another significant milestone in the annals of litigation involving land — specifically, the wholesale...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2023

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S chief minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, knows exactly how to keep the fickle-minded legislators...
Hearings begin
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Hearings begin

At hand is the question of what jurisdiction military laws and courts have within the Pakistani legal and judicial system.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 23 Jun, 2023

Misplaced priorities

HEC officials have no business issuing edicts on such matters.
Caretaker budgets
23 Jun, 2023

Caretaker budgets

THERE is a first time for everything. So goes the old adage. It should not be surprising then that Pakistan’s...