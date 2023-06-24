Facilities to Parvez in jail: LHC seeks reply on contempt petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought on Friday a reply from the Home Department regarding a contempt petition that seeks action against the authorities for failing to provide basic facilities to former chief minister Parvez Elahi in jail.

Petitioner Qaisera Elahi, the wife of the former chief minister, said the court had ordered the government to ensure the provision of these facilities to her husband in jail.

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nehang informed the court that all lawful and entitled facilities had been provided to the former chief minister in jail. However, the petitioner’s counsel rejected the government’s claim and stated that no facility had been given to Mr Elahi despite the court’s directions.

Justice Waheed Khan requested a written reply from the additional home secretary and adjourned the hearing until June 26.

The judge disposed of a similar petition by former principal secretary to the chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, with a directive to the home department to decide on the petitioner’s application within 24 hours.

Mr Bhatti, who is currently under judicial remand in a corruption case, argued that as a BS-22 officer who had served in various high-ranking positions, he was entitled to basic facilities, including medicines and home-cooked food. He also complained about inadequate medical treatment.

Mr Bhatti said that, as a gazetted government officer, he was entitled to a better class in jail. He requested the court to instruct the jail authorities to provide him with all the facilities permitted by law.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered multiple cases of alleged misappropriation in development funds and misuse of authority against the former principal secretary.

