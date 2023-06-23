DAWN.COM Logo

June 23, 2023

Govt extends Eidul Azha holidays

Kalbe Ali Published June 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has revised the Eidul Azha holidays notification, adding June 28 to the list. As a result, federal government employees will have three holidays in addition to their two weekly days off.

The notification, reissued on Thursday, states that Eid holidays will start from Wednesday, June 28, to Friday, June 30, for offices that observe a five-day working week.

While, for offices that observe a six-day working week, the Eid holidays will be from Wednesday, June 28, to Saturday, July 1.

The government has withdrawn the earlier notification, which was issued on June 20, announcing that the Eid holidays would commence from June 29 for both categories.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

