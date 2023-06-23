Imran, sister skip third consecutive ACE hearing

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his sister Dr Uzma Khan skipped on Thursday third consecutive hearing of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a land fraud case.

The ACE declared that as Mr Khan and others did not join investigation despite being served three call-up notices, “an appropriate action” would be initiated against them.

A release said Mr Khan had committed that he followed the law but his skipping the hearing showed that he did not want to join investigation in the land fraud case in Layyah which the ACE had clear evidence against him.

“It was the last chance the ACE had given to the PTI chairman to appear before it in this case,” the release said.

Dr Uzma and her husband Ahad Majeed Niazi have been booked for allegedly buying 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara in Layyah district at cheaper rates through fraud and political pressure.

According to the FIR, Dr Uzma and her husband had bought the land at a cost of Rs130 million, while its actual price was Rs6 billion. The land was located near the site of the Greater Thal Canal project. The PTI chairman is co-accused for allegedly helping his sister by using his office as the prime minister. Dr Uzma and her husband have been on bail in this case till June 27.

