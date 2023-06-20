PARC okays 14 high-yield rice varieties

ISLAMABAD: The Rice Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council on Monday recommended 14 high-yield rice hybrids from private seed companies for cultivation in Pakistan.

In addition, the National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB) of PARC has introduced four fine rice varieties that have demonstrated significantly higher grain yield compared to the currently grown varieties.

These fine rice varieties were also endorsed by the Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) for cultivation in Pakistan, with the aim of enhancing farmers’ productivity and profitability.

In addition to the above recommendations, the VEC also suggested the cultivation of Sona Super Basmati, a long-grain variety measuring 9.5mm, and Vital Super Basmati developed by the Rice Research Institute at Kala Shah Kaku. Vital Super Basmati is notable for its high levels of zinc and iron enrichment.

The committee members were given a comprehensive overview of fifty-one proposals for rice hybrids and varieties by National Coordinator Rice of PARC, Dr Muhammad Yousuf.

During a meeting with rice scientists, PARC Chairman, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali expressed his confidence in the positive impact that the introduction of these high-yielding rice varieties would have on productivity and the profitability.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023