NGOs banned from collecting hides in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on collection of hides during Eidul Azha by all non-government, non-profit organisations (NPOs) and people designated under the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A letter issued from the home and tribal affairs department to all divisional and deputy commissioners said the interior ministry had notified a committee in January to oversee implementation of certain measures for prevention of terror financing and money laundering.

It said one of the terms of reference of the committee was to stop collection of charity donation by designated persons, entities and illegal NPOs on holy festivals and during natural calamities like floods and earthquakes.

The letter, however, noted that NPO sector was vibrant and played a major role in delivering essential social services and disaster relief through collection of charitable funds.

It said besides other factors, the increasing trend of charity giving was also based on religious beliefs of people embedded in the spirit of generosity, which was primarily witnessed during religious festivals, including Eidul Azha, when millions of

Muslims donated hides and skins of sacrificial animals to charitable organisations like NGOs and NPOs.

KP Charities Act, 2019, the letter said, was meant to ensure good governance and financial integrity to promote public confidence in NPO sector.

The letter said under sections 18 and 19 of the Act, deputy and assistant commissioners were empowered to register and sanction collection of charitable funds at district and tehsil levels.

The letter said collection of hides and skins by authorised entities and persons would be vigilantly monitored in the best national and public interest.

