DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2023

Nation should be ‘fully expectant’ of voting in new govt by Nov 10: Khurram Dastgir

Dawn.com Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 09:22pm
<p>Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir speaks in an interview on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir speaks in an interview on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir on Friday said Pakistanis should be expectant of voting in a new government by November 10, affirming that 2023 was an election year.

He made these remarks during an interview with Dawn News English when asked whether this was an election year.

“Yes this is. I fully expect and hope that even if the prime minister chooses to dissolve the [National] Assembly a day or two before — the maximum we can go up to is Nov 10 — the people of Pakistan should be fully expectant of voting in their new government on or before Nov 10,” the minister said.

In reply to a preceding question, he mentioned that the Parliament would dissolve by itself on August 12.

The power minister’s statement is the clearest indication of a firm timeline for the elections coming from a member of the ruling PML-N yet.

It must also be mentioned that early general elections are a core demand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan since his ouster last year.

Presently, uncertainty prevails over the fate of the elections, which are otherwise due in coming October after the completion of the PML-N-led government’s term on August 13, 2023.

As the ruling coalition is indecisive about holding the general elections in coming October, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said on Tuesday that elections will be held after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave a date for the purpose on the completion of the government’s tenure in August.

“The PML-N and its allied parties have said that we will hold elections when the ECP gives a date after the completion of the incumbent government’s tenure in August. It is the responsibility of the ECP to give the election date,” she had said.

There have been divergent statements from the coalition government’s leaders regarding holding the general elections in October.

Of late, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had made categorical remarks that the elections would only be held with his nod.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also expressed doubts over holding of polls in October.

“We are political people who are in favour of elections but the decision regarding (October) polls will be taken in consultation with the other coalition parties, just as the PDM made decisions after consulting the allied parties in the past,” Fazl had said.

Former governor and PPP’s senior leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood had hinted at a delay in polls, saying the caretaker setup, after the completion of the tenure of the incumbent federal government, might prolong for at least six months if it performed well economically.

A senior PML-N leader from Punjab Dawn spoke to on Tuesday had said seeking anonymity that no decision on holding polls in the country in October had been taken yet.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...
Further delay?
Updated 15 Jun, 2023

Further delay?

The state must fulfil its obligation to hold free and fair elections on time.
Sovereign decisions
15 Jun, 2023

Sovereign decisions

A RECENT meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, called to examine the affairs of the foreign ministry, ended up...
Crop burning
15 Jun, 2023

Crop burning

EVERY year, as the weather gets colder, parts of the country, particularly Lahore and its peripheries, are choked by...