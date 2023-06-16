DAWN.COM Logo

Petroleum prices unchanged

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday decided to keep the prices of all petroleum products unchanged, except light diesel oil, for the next fortnight ending June 30 in line with the international market.

In a pre-recorded brief statement on national hook-up, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the final price calculations provided by the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) at the close of business hours suggested there was no impact on prices although international prices had slightly gone up over the past fortnight.

Therefore, he said the prices would remain unchanged for the next fortnight. As such, the ex-depot rates of high-speed diesel, petrol and kerosene would be maintained at Rs253 and Rs262 and Rs164.07 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil was increased by Rs2.52 to Rs150.20 per litre from Rs147.68.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023

